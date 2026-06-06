Match details Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Novus Purulia Royals T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 06.06.2026

T20

LUX
LUX

131

NOV
NOV

89

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 06, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Novus Purulia Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet