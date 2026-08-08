Match details Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Empress T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 12.09.2026

T20

BAR
BAR
JAM
JAM

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, September 05, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 12, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Barbados Tridents Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Jamaica Empress Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet