Match details Final 1 vs Final 2 T20 ILT20 Development Tournament 24.09.2026

T20

FIN
FIN
FIN
FIN

Match Info

Match:ILT20 Development Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, September 14, 2026 - Thursday, September 24, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Final 1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Final 2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet