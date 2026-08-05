Results Score Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 05.08.2026

T20

COL
COL

203

KAN
KAN

135

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Udara Lahiruwicket keeper503652138.89
Sandesh Pawanall rounder211440150
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ur Rahman Mujeebbowler4041210.2550
Kumara Wanuja Sahanbowler4082200

Latest Highlights

18.4
W

Shahnawaz Dahani to Thushara, appeal, wicket (caught - Thushara)

18.3
4

Shahnawaz Dahani to Thushara, 4 runs

18.2
.

Shahnawaz Dahani to Thushara, 0 runs

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