Results Score Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 05.08.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Udara Lahiruwicket keeper
|50
|36
|5
|2
|138.89
|Sandesh Pawanall rounder
|21
|14
|4
|0
|150
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ur Rahman Mujeebbowler
|4
|0
|41
|2
|10.25
|5
|0
|Kumara Wanuja Sahanbowler
|4
|0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
W
Shahnawaz Dahani to Thushara, appeal, wicket (caught - Thushara)
18.3
4
Shahnawaz Dahani to Thushara, 4 runs
18.2
.
Shahnawaz Dahani to Thushara, 0 runs