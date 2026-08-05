Match details Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 05.08.2026

T20

COL
COL

203

KAN
KAN

135

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Colombo Kaps won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersMcDermott Ben, Hermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Mendis Kamindu, Neesham James, Liyanage Janith, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Tharupathi Malsha, Rathnayake Milan, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Fernando Binura
BenchBandara Ashen, Bhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Dahani Shahnawaz, Mahmud Hasan, Mendis Kusal, Mondol Ripon, Pragasam Arul, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersUdara Lahiru, Sandesh Pawan, Perera Kusal, Phillips Dale, Mathews Angelo, Hasaranga Wanindu, Afridi Shaheen, Thushara Nuwan, Khan Zahir, Sanketh Garuka, Halambage Vishen
BenchAli Moeen, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Atal Sediqullah, Fernando Asitha, Lakshan Muditha, McMullen Brandon, Shankar Vijay, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Venue Guide

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