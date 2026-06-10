Match details Bundelkhand Bulls vs Malwa Stallions T20 Madhya Pradesh League 10.06.2026

T20

BUN
BUN

219

MAL
MAL

215

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bundelkhand Bulls Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Malwa Stallions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet