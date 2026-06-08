Match details Chambal Ghariyals vs Ujjain Falcons T20 Madhya Pradesh League 08.06.2026

T20

CHA
CHA

199

UJJ
UJJ

192

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chambal Ghariyals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ujjain Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet