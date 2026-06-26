Match details Royal Nimar Eagles vs Chambal Ghariyals T20 Madhya Pradesh League 26.06.2026

T20

ROY
ROY

193

CHA
CHA

224

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Nimar Eagles Squad

Players
Bench

Chambal Ghariyals Squad

Players
BenchSingh Sandeep

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet