Match details Royal Nimar Eagles vs Ujjain Falcons T20 Madhya Pradesh League 14.06.2026

T20

ROY
ROY

252

UJJ
UJJ

225

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Nimar Eagles Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ujjain Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet