Match details Ujjain Falcons vs Jabalpur Lions T20 Madhya Pradesh League 11.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Madhya Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, June 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Ujjain Falcons Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Jabalpur Lions Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet