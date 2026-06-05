Match details Ujjain Falcons vs Malwa Stallions T20 Madhya Pradesh League 05.06.2026

T20

UJJ
UJJ

206

MAL
MAL

207

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ujjain Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Malwa Stallions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet