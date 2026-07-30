Match details Srilankan Lions vs Afghanistan Pathans T20 T20 Asian Legends League 30.07.2026

T20

SRL
SRL

153

AFG
AFG

138

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Legends League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 30, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Srilankan Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Afghanistan Pathans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet