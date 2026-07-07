Match details Finalist 1 vs Finalist 2 T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

T20

FIN
FIN
FIN
FIN

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 17, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Finalist 1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Finalist 2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet