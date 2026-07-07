Match details SF3 vs SF4 T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

T20

SF3
SF3
SF4
SF4

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

SF3 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

SF4 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet