H2h Purani Delhi 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 08.08.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
SOU
SOU
Purani Delhi 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz

T20, T20 Delhi Premier League

PURPurani Delhi 6

SOUSouth Delhi Superstarz

T20, T20 Delhi Premier League

SOUSouth Delhi Superstarz

PURPurani Delhi 6