Squads Purani Delhi 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 08.08.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
SOU
SOU

Playing

PUR
PUR
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Lakra Dev

all rounder

Bench

PUR
PUR
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet