Match details Purani Delhi 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 08.08.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 08, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Purani Delhi 6 Squad

PlayersLakra Dev
Benchno information yet

South Delhi Superstarz Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet