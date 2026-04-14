Match details Atlanta Fire vs Baltimore Royals T20 T20 Houston Open 14.04.2026

T20

ATL
ATL

152

BAL
BAL

151

Match Info

Match:T20 Houston Open 2026
Date:Monday, April 13, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, April 14, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Atlanta Fire Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Baltimore Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet