Match details Clarion Eagles vs Space City Cowboys T20 T20 Houston Open 16.04.2026

T20

CLA
CLA
SPC
SPC

Match Info

Match:T20 Houston Open 2026
Date:Monday, April 13, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, April 16, 2026 07:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Clarion Eagles Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Space City Cowboys Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet