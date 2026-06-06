Match details Pagariya Strikers vs Orange Tigers T20 Vidarbha Pro T20 League 06.06.2026

T20

PAG
PAG

185

ORA
ORA

186

Match Info

Match:Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 06, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pagariya Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Orange Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet