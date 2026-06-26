Match details Indonesia vs Uzbekistan T20i T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy 26.06.2026

T20i

IND
IND

227

UZB
UZB

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy 2026
Date:Monday, June 22, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Indonesia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Uzbekistan Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet