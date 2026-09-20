Match details Bahamas vs Bermuda T20i T20 North American Cup 25.09.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH
BMU
BMU

Match Info

Match:T20 North American Cup 2026
Date:Sunday, September 20, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 25, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bahamas Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bermuda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet