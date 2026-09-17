Squads Cayman vs Bahamas T20i T20 North American Cup 24.09.2026

T20i

CAY
CAY
BAH
BAH

Playing

CAY
CAY
BAH
BAH
First TeamSecond Team
Dhar Anubhav

no information yet

Bench

CAY
CAY
BAH
BAH

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet