19.4 W OUT! Rishad Hossain finds a way through! Full ball, on a good line again. Muzarabani shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Muzarabani is bowled

19.3 1 On a good line and length. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a run over the off side.

19.2 2 Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a couple of runs on the off side.

19.1 . On a good line and length once more. Ngarava gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. The glovework by Nurul Hasan is fantastic. BANGLADESH appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made their ground.

18.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Muzarabani moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

18.5 . Mohammad Saifuddin comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, on a good line. Muzarabani goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

18.4 W OUT! Mohammad Saifuddin gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Evans, , good line and length. He gets forward and sweeps averagely, and is spectacularly caught by Parvez Emon. A terrific catch there by Parvez Emon!

18.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Ngarava rocks back and plays a wild pull for a single run.

18.2 . Mohammad Saifuddin now coming over the wicket to Ngarava. Full, pitching outside off stump. Ngarava gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

18.1 . Mohammad Saifuddin now coming over the wicket to Ngarava. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ngarava gets forward and eases a drive

18.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Ngarava gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Evans gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

17.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Evans rocks back and lifts a ramp for four runs back behind square.

17.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside off once again. Evans pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

17.3 . Taskin Ahmed comes over the wicket to Evans. Back of a length, outside off again. Evans gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

17.2 4 FOUR! Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Evans. Full, outside off stump. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, on a good line. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for 1 run.

16.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off again. Evans pushes forward and inside edges on the on side for 2 runs.

16.5 . Mohammad Saifuddin now coming around the wicket to Evans. On a good length, outside off. Evans moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a scoop

16.4 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across Ngarava. He gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

16.3 . Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, on a good line once again. Ngarava moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.2 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Evans steps away and inside edges back behind square for a run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Evans shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs down the ground.

15.6 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

15.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Evans pushes forward and skies a poor leg glance for a run.

15.4 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Evans gets on the front foot and pulls poorly

15.4 1w Wide. Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, too wide outside off. Evans pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

15.3 3 Full toss, outside off. Ngarava pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 3 runs.

15.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Ngarava gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Evans gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

14.6 . Good length from Hassan, outside off. Ngarava gets forward and edges back behind square.

14.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ngarava goes back and flicks a leg glance

14.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ngarava rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

14.3 . Good length, outside off. Ngarava pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ngarava gets forward and defends

14.1 W OUT! Hassan breaks through! Good length, outside off stump once again. Musekiwa pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Mohammad Saifuddin

13.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Evans moves down the pitch and edges

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Burl goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught

13.4 2 Back of a length, outside off. Burl moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

13.3 1 Good length, outside off. Musekiwa gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

13.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Musekiwa backs away and edges for one run. A mistake in the field allows ZIMBABWE to scamper through for a single overthrow.

12.6 . Hassan comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Burl moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

12.5 1 Hassan comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Musekiwa gets forward and drives for 1 run.

12.4 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Full, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.3 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off. Burl gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a pair of runs. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to complete a pair of overthrows.

12.2 4 FOUR! Rana now coming around the wicket. Rana pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

12.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across. Musekiwa gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance for a run back behind square.

11.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, on line. Musekiwa rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

11.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Musekiwa moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.3 1 Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Burl gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Musekiwa pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.6 2 Back of a length, on line. Musekiwa gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run. A mistake in the field allows ZIMBABWE to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Musekiwa ducks under it

10.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Musekiwa pushes forward and defends

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

10.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Burl gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Musekiwa pushes forward and defends for a single run through the off side.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and drives

9.5 . Mahedi Hasan now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Burl goes back and guides a poor leg glance

9.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Musekiwa gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

9.3 W OUT! Mahedi Hasan gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Madande, short, outside off. He gets on the back foot and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by Rishad Hossain back behind square.

9.2 1 On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Burl creates room and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

9.1 2 Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Burl moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Rishad Hossain, on a good line. Burl gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

8.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Burl gets forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

8.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Burl gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Madande moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Madande pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching outside off. Madande pushes forward and punches a drive

8.1 W OUT! Rishad Hossain gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Shumba gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.6 1 Full, outside off. Shumba moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shumba pushes forward and defends

7.4 1 Back of a length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off stump. Burl steps back and slices a cut for 1 run.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off stump. Shumba gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off. Shumba backs away and punches a mediocre drive

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Shumba gets on the front foot and drives averagely

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Burl gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Rishad Hossain! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

6.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Shumba moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Shumba gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

6.1 . Good line and length. Shumba gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

5.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Shumba gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

5.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sikandar Raza gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shumba advances and defends for one run.

4.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Shumba gets on the back foot and edges behind point for a single run.

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Shumba moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Shumba goes back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a leg glance

4.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shumba gets forward and drives

4.2 . Rana comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Shumba goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Back of a length from Rana, on line once more. Sikandar Raza goes back and tucks a leg glance for one run.

3.6 4 And another! Good line and length. Shumba gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump once again. Shumba rocks back and plays a cut for four runs.

3.4 3 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for three runs.

3.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Sikandar Raza rocks back and pulls poorly for a pair of runs.

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.1 2 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, on a good line. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

2.6 . Mahedi Hasan now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Shumba pushes forward and defends

2.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Sikandar Raza rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

2.4 W OUT! Mahedi Hasan finds a way through! Over the wicket to Myers, , on a good line and length. He gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.3 1 Mahedi Hasan now coming around the wicket to Shumba. On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Shumba gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

2.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Myers advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for a run. Fantastic fielding by Hridoy results in a boundary being saved.

2.1 . Good line and length. Myers gets on the front foot and drives

1.6 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Good length from Rana, pitching on leg and angling across. Bennett creates space but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Bennett is bowled

1.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Myers. He creates room and leg glances behind square for one run.

1.4 2 Back of a length, on line. Myers gets on the back foot and plays a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

1.3 . Good length, outside off. Myers gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.2 . Back of a length from Rana, on line again. Myers gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

1.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Bennett steps away and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

0.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Marumani rocks back and leg glances averagely, and is caught by Hridoy

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Marumani gets forward and guides a leg glance

0.4 4 FOUR! Mahedi Hasan comes around the wicket. Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Marumani gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 1lb Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Bennett moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, outside off again. Bennett pushes forward and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett goes back and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

19.6 2 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Saifuddin moves onto the front foot and skies a mediocre drive on the off side for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shumba.

19.5 2 Evans now coming around the wicket to Mohammad Saifuddin. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Saifuddin moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a couple of runs.

19.4 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Mohammad Saifuddin rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Dropped in short by Evans, on leg stump and angled across. Mohammad Saifuddin rocks back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

19.2 6 SIX MORE! Full, on a good line. Mohammad Saifuddin pushes forward and lifts a leg glance for a half dozen runs.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Mohammad Saifuddin goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

18.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

18.5 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off again. Yasir Ali rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

18.4 4 FOUR MORE! Muzarabani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yasir Ali backs away and eases a drive for 4 runs back behind point.

18.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

18.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Yasir Ali goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

18.1 . Muzarabani drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Yasir Ali backs away but swings and misses while trying a pull

17.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

17.4 1 Short of a length, on line but angled across. Mohammad Saifuddin steps back and pulls for a run back behind square.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off stump. Yasir Ali rocks back and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Saifuddin creates space and lofts a cut for a run.

17.1 . CHANCE! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammad Saifuddin creates space and punches a poor drive. A run out chance but BANGLADESH survive the attempt from Sikandar Raza's throw.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside leg. Mohammad Saifuddin rocks back and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, on line but angling across Nurul Hasan. He backs away and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull, and is caught by Marumani

16.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Evans, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

16.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Evans, pitching well down the leg side. Yasir Ali rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Yasir Ali rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Yasir Ali goes back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ngarava, on line. Hridoy gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Parvez Emon rocks back and edges for a run back behind point.

15.2 W OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and inside edges onto their body while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim is bowled

15.1 1 Back of a length from Ngarava, pitching on a good line. Hridoy moves down the pitch and cuts for a single run.

14.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Hridoy gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.5 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump once more. Hridoy pushes forward and leg glances

14.4 W OUT! Sikandar Raza breaks through! Over the wicket, good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.3 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and punches a drive

14.1 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and defends

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

13.5 1 Burl pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Hassan gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR MORE! Burl pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hassan gets forward and skies a drive for four runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Hassan in emphatic style! Full, pitching outside off stump. Hassan creates space and drives for four runs over the off side.

13.2 . Back of a length from Burl, on line. Hassan goes back and leg glances

13.1 . DROPPED! Length ball, outside off. Hassan backs away and drives shakily over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

12.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire says not out.

12.5 4 And again! Full, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

12.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

12.3 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off once more. Hassan goes back and slices a late cut for a run behind point.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Hassan gets on the back foot and ramps back behind square for four runs.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Muzarabani. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.6 4 DROPPED! Evans now coming over the wicket to Hassan. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hassan rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shumba. Not an easy chance for Shumba.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Evans, pitching on a good line but angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

11.4 . Evans comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and edges

11.3 4 FOUR! Fifty up for Tanzid Hasan Tamim in emphatic style! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

11.2 2 Back of a length from Evans, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

11.1 . Back of a length from Evans, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

10.6 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hassan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

10.4 . Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket to Hassan. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hassan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and edges behind point for a single run.

10.2 . Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and drives. Tidy fielding by Sikandar Raza results in 1 run being saved.

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Hassan steps back and cuts for 1 run.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Shumba, on a good line. Hassan rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a run.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hassan gets forward and defends through point on the off side.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

9.3 2 Back of a length from Shumba, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

9.2 . Back of a length from Shumba, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and finesses a leg glance. Great work in the field by Shumba results in one run being saved.

9.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a leg glance for a half dozen runs.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

8.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.4 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hassan steps away and slices a cut for one run.

8.3 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Hassan creates room and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

8.1 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Hassan shuffles down the pitch and drives

7.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

7.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Hassan steps back and guides a cut for a run.

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hassan pushes forward and plays a bad defensive stroke

7.3 . Good length, outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

7.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.1 2 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and lifts a shaky drive over the on side field for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Evans. That was a difficult chance for Evans.

7.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

6.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull. ZIMBABWE appeal, but Tanzid Hasan Tamim is given not out.

6.5 . On a good line and length once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

6.4 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Hassan rocks back and tucks a leg glance for one run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off again. Hassan gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

6.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hassan moves onto the back foot and defends

5.6 2 Back of a length from Evans, outside leg and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He advances and late cuts back behind point for a couple of runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside leg. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves down the pitch and drives poorly

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Hassan gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

5.2 . Back of a length from Evans, on a good line once again. Hassan moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

5.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Hassan advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, on line. Hassan rocks back and defends for one run.

4.4 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, on line. Hassan gets forward and flicks poorly for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Evans.

4.3 1lb Length ball, outside leg once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

4.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Hassan gets on the back foot and defends on the off side for 1 run.

3.6 . Back of a length from Ngarava, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and late cuts

3.5 1b Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Hassan pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball rolls away from Marumani for 1 bye.

3.5 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off. Hassan advances but misses while trying to play a scoop

3.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Hassan gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 1lb Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye.

3.2 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hassan moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for one run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Shumba.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside leg and angled across Hassan. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Full, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and skies a drive for four runs.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Hassan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hassan gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the off side for four runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Shumba.

2.1 1 Full, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

1.6 . Good line and length. Hassan gets on the front foot and edges

1.5 . On a good line and length. Hassan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and defends

1.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Hassan rocks back and leg glances shakily

0.5 . Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off. Hassan moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hassan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Hassan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Hassan rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Hassan gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.