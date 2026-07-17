Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 17.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Burl Ryanall rounder
|29
|19
|1
|1
|152.63
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|28
|12
|3
|1
|233.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ahmed Taskinbowler
|4
|0
|46
|0
|11.5
|1
|0
|Saifuddin Mohammadall rounder
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
W
OUT! Rishad Hossain finds a way through! Full ball, on a good line again. Muzarabani shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Muzarabani is bowled
19.3
1
On a good line and length. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a run over the off side.
19.2
2
Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a couple of runs on the off side.