Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 17.07.2026

T20i

ZIM
ZIM

152

BAN
BAN

186

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Burl Ryanall rounder291911152.63
Raza Sikandarall rounder281231233.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ahmed Taskinbowler4046011.510
Saifuddin Mohammadall rounder40361920

Latest Highlights

19.4
W

OUT! Rishad Hossain finds a way through! Full ball, on a good line again. Muzarabani shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Muzarabani is bowled

19.3
1

On a good line and length. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a run over the off side.

19.2
2

Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a couple of runs on the off side.

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