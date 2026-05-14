Match details Clarke Road United vs Marchin Patriots T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 14.05.2026

T20i

CLA
CLA

176

MAR
MAR

177

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, May 14, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Clarke Road United Squad

Players
Bench

Marchin Patriots Squad

Players
BenchCastro Teshwan, Samooj Dave

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet