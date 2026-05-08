Match details Clarke Road United vs Victoria United SC T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 08.05.2026

T20i

CLA
CLA
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Clarke Road United Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Victoria United SC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet