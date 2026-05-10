Match details Powergen Penal Sports Club vs Clarke Road United T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 10.05.2026

T20i

POW
POW
CLA
CLA

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Powergen Penal Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Clarke Road United Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet