Match details Preysal Sports Club vs Prisons T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 17.05.2026

T20i

PRE
PRE

155

PRI
PRI

153

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 17, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Preysal Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Prisons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet