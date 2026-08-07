13.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

13.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX appeal, however the umpire says not out.

13.2 1 On a good line and length from King once again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

12.5 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily for 1 run straight down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Capsey. A really tough chance for Capsey there.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances down the pitch and eases a drive

12.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Winfield-Hill goes back and cuts for a single run.

12.2 . Full, on a good line. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and drives

12.1 . Good line and length once again. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and sweeps shakily

11.5 1 Good line and length once more. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

11.4 . On a good line and length. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Capsey. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Capsey. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for four runs behind point.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield goes back and lifts a pull for four runs.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Filer. Litchfield gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

10.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 2 runs back behind square.

10.2 . Good line and length from Filer. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull

10.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Winfield-Hill goes back and plays a pull for one run.

9.3 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets forward and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR MORE! Litchfield brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and drives for four runs.

9.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Smith. Litchfield pushes forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Winfield-Hill gets forward and drives on the on side for 1 run.

8.4 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Winfield-Hill gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

8.3 . Good length, outside off. Winfield-Hill moves down the pitch and drives down the ground.

8.2 2 Good length from King, pitching on leg and angling across. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

8.1 . On a good line and length from King again. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Litchfield. She gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

7.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Litchfield moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

7.3 2 On a good line and length from Perry again. Litchfield goes back and glances through the on side field for a pair of runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Perry, on line. Litchfield goes back and edges for four runs back behind point.

7.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Capsey once more. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for a run.

6.4 1 Good line and length from Capsey. Winfield-Hill goes back and glances through the on side field for one run.

6.3 . Good line and length from Capsey. Winfield-Hill shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind square.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.5 . On a good line and length from Filer. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.4 1 On a good line and length. Litchfield rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

5.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Winfield-Hill gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once more. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

5.1 2 Short of a length, on line once again. Winfield-Hill moves onto the back foot and skies a cut back through point for 2 runs.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and drives

4.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Litchfield gets on the back foot and hooks back behind square for a single run.

4.3 4 And another! Good line and length. Litchfield advances and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once more. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

4.1 1 On a good line and length. Winfield-Hill moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

3.5 4 And again! On a good line and length from Smith. Litchfield pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX four runs.

3.3 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside leg and angling across. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for one run.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

2.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by King

2.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Smith rocks back and eases a drive

2.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Smith rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

2.2 2 Short of a length, on a good line again. Smith rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length once more. Smith gets forward and drives for four runs through the on side field.

1.4 2 Good length from Filer, pitching on leg and angled across. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs back behind square.

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.3 . Good line and length from Filer but angled across. Litchfield rocks back and glances

1.2 . Good line and length. Litchfield gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

1.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run. The ball is misfielded costing BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX 1 run.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Smith rocks back and plays a mediocre pull

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Smith gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 1b Good length, outside off. Litchfield advances but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Smith moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the on side.

19.5 1 On a good line and length from Sutherland. Smith gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

19.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.3 1 On a good line and length from Sutherland once more. Filer gets forward and finesses a bad glance for 1 run.

19.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Sutherland, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lamb gets forward and glances for a run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Litchfield.

18.5 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. King pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Winfield-Hill

18.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. King gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

18.3 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across King. She gets forward and guides a glance for two runs through the leg side field.

18.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. King gets forward and drives

18.1 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Fatima Sana Khan not out. SUNRISERS LEEDS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Fatima Sana Khan is given out.

17.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and late cuts for 1 run.

17.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.3 W OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! Good line and length from Sutherland once again. Spence moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Gibson down the ground.

17.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Spence gets on the front foot and drives

17.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Lamb pushes forward and guides a glance for a run back behind square.

16.5 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Spence pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

16.4 . On a good line and length from Jonassen once again. Spence pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive down the ground.

16.3 1 On a good line and length. Lamb pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

16.2 4 And again! Good length from Jonassen, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lamb gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Lamb moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside leg and angling across Dercksen. She moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Sutherland down the ground.

15.4 1 Good line and length. Lamb gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dercksen goes back and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

15.2 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Lamb pushes forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

15.1 1 On a good line and length again. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind square for a run.

14.5 1 On a good line and length. Lamb gets forward and glances for 1 run.

14.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Dercksen gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lamb pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Baker once again. Lamb gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Baker once more. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

13.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Lamb pushes forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dercksen shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Lamb rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Lamb. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep behind square. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

13.1 1w Wide. On a good line but angling sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Lamb moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Lamb moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for one run.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Lamb rocks back and defends

12.2 . On a good line and length. Lamb gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cross, pitching outside leg and angled across Lamb. She rocks back and pulls for four runs.

11.5 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Lamb gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Dercksen goes back and finesses a glance on the leg side for a single run.

11.3 . Good line and length. Dercksen rocks back and glances through the on side field.

11.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lamb moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

11.1 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lamb gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a couple of runs behind square.

10.5 2 Good length from Baker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lamb moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lamb pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep

10.3 . On a good line and length once more. Lamb goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

10.2 . On a good line and length from Baker once again. Lamb pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.1 2 On a good line and length from Baker. Lamb gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a pair of runs.

9.5 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Dercksen rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

9.4 . Good length, outside off. Dercksen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

9.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Perry pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Litchfield

9.2 1 Good length from Jonassen, pitching near leg stump and angling across Lamb. She pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

9.1 1 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and skies a sloppy drive on the on side for 1 run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sutherland.

8.5 . On a good line and length from Gibson again. Perry pushes forward and punches a wild drive

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Perry gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.2 1 Good length from Gibson, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lamb gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run back behind square.

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Gibson. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Baker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

7.4 . Good line and length. Perry moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive

7.3 . Good line and length from Baker. Perry moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

6.5 1 Good length from Sutherland, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lamb moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Perry pushes forward and inside edges for one run behind square on the on side.

6.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Perry pushes forward and drives for four runs through the leg side field.

6.1 . Good length from Sutherland, on leg stump and angled across Perry. She gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.

5.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Lamb. She moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square for a pair of runs.

5.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

5.3 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Perry gets on the front foot and defends

5.2 . Good length from Jonassen, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Perry gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

5.1 . Good length from Jonassen, pitching outside leg and angled across Perry. She pushes forward and drives

4.5 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and scoops for a couple of runs behind square.

4.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lamb moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for a run.

4.3 . Good line and length. Lamb gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

4.2 W OUT! Cross breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Beaumont rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Beaumont pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

4.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. Beaumont goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR MORE! Free hit, and Perry takes advantage of it. Good length from McCarthy, outside leg. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 nb No ball. On a good line and length from McCarthy. Perry pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Perry goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a switch hit back behind square for 4 runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Perry moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a glance

2.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Capsey goes back and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Cross

2.4 1 On a good line and length from Cross once more. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

2.3 2 Good line and length once again. Beaumont moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Beaumont goes back and late cuts

2.1 1 Good length from Cross, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Capsey goes back and plays a cut for one run.

1.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Capsey gets forward and leg glances for one run behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.3 . Good length from McCarthy, pitching outside leg and angled across. Capsey gets on the front foot and glances

1.2 . On a good line and length once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives averagely through the off side.

1.1 W OUT! McCarthy breaks through! On a good line and length once more. Perrin goes back and slices a wild late cut, and is caught by Smith

0.5 . Good length from McCarthy, pitching outside leg stump. Perrin moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

0.4 . Good line and length again. Perrin gets forward and drives

0.3 . Good line and length. Perrin moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

0.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Perrin pushes forward and eases a drive