Squads Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 07.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Kelly Marie
batsman
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Schutt Megan
bowler
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Turner Sophia
bowler
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Voll Georgia
batsman
Match has not started yet