Squads Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 07.08.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
SUN
SUN

Playing

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BIR
SUN
SUN
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

BIR
BIR
SUN
SUN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet