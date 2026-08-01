Highlights Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026
Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.
On a good line and length from Graham. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance behind square for a run.
Full ball, on a good line. Beaumont gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
Good length from Graham, outside off. Beaumont gets forward and drives
Full ball, on a good line again. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Beaumont gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.
Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Capsey advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.
Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Beaumont gets forward and makes no contact while attempting a sweep, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a pair of wides.
Sophia Smale pitches one up, on line. Capsey advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and drives
Sophia Smale pitches one up, on a good line. Beaumont pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
Wide. Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Beaumont gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep
Pitching on a good line and length. Beaumont pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey goes back and pulls for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and eases a drive
Good length from Potts, pitching outside off again. Capsey rocks back but misses while trying a drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.
Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives
OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Perrin gets forward and drives, but is caught by Wareham on the off side.
Potts pitches one up, outside off. Perrin moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.
Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Perrin rocks back and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Perrin gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perrin goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut
Full ball, outside off once more. Devine pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep
King pitches one up, outside off. Wareham pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and sweeps for a run.
SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Devine gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.
SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Devine gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off. Wareham gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off once more. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Wareham gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.
OUT! Caught. Good length from Smith, outside off stump once more. Voll pushes forward and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Capsey down the ground.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Devine rocks back and pulls for four runs.
Capsey pitches one up, on a good line. Devine gets on the back foot and drives
Capsey pitches one up, outside off. Voll shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.
Full toss, on a good line once again. Devine shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Voll gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a single run.
Full, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.
Full toss, outside off. Voll gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Devine. She gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.
Full, pitching outside off once more. Voll advances and drives on the on side for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
Good length, outside off once more. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts
Good length, outside off stump. Voll shuffles down the pitch and plays a poor defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Devine pushes forward and inside edges
Pitched up, on line. Voll pushes forward and flicks for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine advances down the pitch and lofts a shaky drive for a single run over the off side.
Good length from Smith, pitching outside off. Voll goes back and drives for a run through the off side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Devine rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.
On a good line and length again. Voll gets forward and plays a scoop back behind square for one run.
Full toss, on line. Devine gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
On a good line and length again. Devine pushes forward and defends
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Devine goes back and plays a pull for six runs behind square.
Good length from Capsey, pitching outside off stump. Voll goes back and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.
Capsey comes over the wicket to Devine. Length ball, pitching outside off. Devine pushes forward and drives for one run.
OUT! Capsey breaks through! Around the wicket to Kemp, full toss, outside leg and angling across Kemp. She moves down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Capsey
Length ball, outside off again. Voll pushes forward and outside edges behind square for 3 runs.
Good length, outside off once again. Voll goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.
On a good line and length. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives
King pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kemp advances and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Voll goes back and slices a cut for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Voll brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Back of a length from Gray, pitching on a good line. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for six runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Voll gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Voll rocks back and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while trying a glance
Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off once more. Voll rocks back and plays a cut for one run back behind point.
On a good length, outside leg and angled across Kemp. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.
Good line and length from Filer. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.
Full toss, outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive
FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.
Capsey now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep
Capsey now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
OUT! Capsey gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Beaumont on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Gray pitches one up, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Full, outside off stump once more. Voll gets forward and eases a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Good line and length from Gray. McCaughan pushes forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.
Short of a length, outside off again. McCaughan goes back and guides a cut
Full ball, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
FOUR! Full, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.
Full ball, outside off stump once again. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side.
And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once more. McCaughan advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Voll gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Voll advances down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.
Good length from King, outside off stump. Voll goes back and punches a drive
Good line and length from King once again. Voll pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.
King pitches one up, on line. Voll shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive
Good length from Filer, outside off. Voll goes back and defends
Back of a length from Filer, outside off again. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Back of a length from Filer, outside off. McCaughan rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut
Good line and length from Filer. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.
Good length from Filer, pitching outside off. McCaughan goes back and late cuts for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
Full, on a good line again. Voll gets forward and drives
Good line and length once more. Voll pushes forward and glances for a couple of runs on the on side.
Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Voll gets on the front foot and inside edges
Full, on a good line. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan gets forward and drives
Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.
Filer pitches one up, outside off stump again. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Full ball, outside off. McCaughan pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back through point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. McCaughan goes back and slices a cut for one run back through point.
FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, pitching on a good line. Voll gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.
Full ball, outside off stump. McCaughan gets forward and drives for a single run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Voll gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Voll advances and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off again. Voll gets on the front foot and drives
Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and edges
Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.
Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and edges