4.1 2 Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Graham. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance behind square for a run.

3.4 2 Full ball, on a good line. Beaumont gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

3.3 . Good length from Graham, outside off. Beaumont gets forward and drives

3.2 . Full ball, on a good line again. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and drives

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Beaumont gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

2.5 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Capsey advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

2.5 2w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Beaumont gets forward and makes no contact while attempting a sweep, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a pair of wides.

2.4 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, on line. Capsey advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and drives

2.2 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, on a good line. Beaumont pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

2.2 1w Wide. Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Beaumont gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

2.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Beaumont pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a pair of runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey goes back and pulls for four runs.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and eases a drive

1.3 . Good length from Potts, pitching outside off again. Capsey rocks back but misses while trying a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

1.1 . Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Perrin gets forward and drives, but is caught by Wareham on the off side.

0.4 2 Potts pitches one up, outside off. Perrin moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

0.3 . Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Perrin rocks back and punches a drive

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Perrin gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perrin goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

19.5 . Full ball, outside off once more. Devine pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

19.4 1 King pitches one up, outside off. Wareham pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

19.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

19.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

19.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Devine gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

18.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Devine gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off. Wareham gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

18.3 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives

18.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Wareham gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Smith, outside off stump once more. Voll pushes forward and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Capsey down the ground.

17.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Devine rocks back and pulls for four runs.

17.4 . Capsey pitches one up, on a good line. Devine gets on the back foot and drives

17.3 1 Capsey pitches one up, outside off. Voll shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

17.2 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Devine shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Voll gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

16.5 . Full, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

16.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

16.3 2 Full toss, outside off. Voll gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

16.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Devine. She gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Voll advances and drives on the on side for 1 run.

15.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

15.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts

15.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Voll shuffles down the pitch and plays a poor defensive stroke

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

14.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Devine pushes forward and inside edges

14.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Voll pushes forward and flicks for one run.

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine advances down the pitch and lofts a shaky drive for a single run over the off side.

14.1 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off. Voll goes back and drives for a run through the off side.

13.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

13.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Devine rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

13.3 1 On a good line and length again. Voll gets forward and plays a scoop back behind square for one run.

13.2 1 Full toss, on line. Devine gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

13.1 . On a good line and length again. Devine pushes forward and defends

12.5 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Devine goes back and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

12.4 1 Good length from Capsey, pitching outside off stump. Voll goes back and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.

12.3 1 Capsey comes over the wicket to Devine. Length ball, pitching outside off. Devine pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.2 W OUT! Capsey breaks through! Around the wicket to Kemp, full toss, outside leg and angling across Kemp. She moves down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Capsey

12.1 3 Length ball, outside off again. Voll pushes forward and outside edges behind square for 3 runs.

11.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Voll goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

11.3 . On a good line and length. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives

11.2 1 King pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kemp advances and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Voll goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Voll brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Back of a length from Gray, pitching on a good line. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for six runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

10.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Voll gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Voll rocks back and punches a drive

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while trying a glance

9.4 1 Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off once more. Voll rocks back and plays a cut for one run back behind point.

9.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg and angled across Kemp. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Filer. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

9.1 . Full toss, outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

8.4 . Capsey now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep

8.3 1 Capsey now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

8.2 W OUT! Capsey gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Beaumont on the off side.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

7.5 1 Gray pitches one up, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

7.4 . Full, outside off stump once more. Voll gets forward and eases a drive

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Gray. McCaughan pushes forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

7.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. McCaughan goes back and guides a cut

6.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

6.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side.

6.2 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

6.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once more. McCaughan advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Voll gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Voll advances down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

5.3 . Good length from King, outside off stump. Voll goes back and punches a drive

5.2 2 Good line and length from King once again. Voll pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.1 . King pitches one up, on line. Voll shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

4.5 . Good length from Filer, outside off. Voll goes back and defends

4.4 1 Back of a length from Filer, outside off again. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

4.3 . Back of a length from Filer, outside off. McCaughan rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

4.2 1 Good line and length from Filer. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

4.1 1 Good length from Filer, pitching outside off. McCaughan goes back and late cuts for 1 run.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

3.4 . Full, on a good line again. Voll gets forward and drives

3.3 2 Good line and length once more. Voll pushes forward and glances for a couple of runs on the on side.

3.2 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Voll gets on the front foot and inside edges

3.1 1 Full, on a good line. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan gets forward and drives

2.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

2.4 . Filer pitches one up, outside off stump again. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 . Full ball, outside off. McCaughan pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back through point.

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. McCaughan goes back and slices a cut for one run back through point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, pitching on a good line. Voll gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

1.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. McCaughan gets forward and drives for a single run.

1.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Voll gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Voll advances and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

1.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Voll gets on the front foot and drives

0.3 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and edges

0.2 2 Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.