Squads Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
WEL
WEL

Playing

BIR
BIR
WEL
WEL
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

no information yet

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

BIR
BIR
WEL
WEL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet