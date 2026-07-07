Squads Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Davies Freya
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
George Katie
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
no information yet
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Langston Beth
bowler
Schutt Megan
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Nicholas Claire
bowler
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Windsor Emily
batsman
Match has not started yet