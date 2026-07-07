Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Boyce Georgie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kelly Marie, Lamb Emma, Lister Ailsa, Pavely Charis, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Voll Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet