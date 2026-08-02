8.5 2 On a good line and length once more. Carey moves onto the front foot and outside edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square. The umpire gives Carey out LBW, but Carey signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Matthews, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Matthews. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

4.2 . On a good line and length from Matthews. Mandhana advances and defends

4.1 . Good line and length. Mandhana rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

3.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Lanning goes back but allows the ball to travel through to Chathli unchallenged

3.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Henry. Lanning gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

3.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

2.5 . On a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

2.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Lanning. She rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Mandhana rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lanning gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

1.4 2 Good line and length from Carey once more. Lanning pushes forward and sweeps for two runs behind square.

1.3 1 Back of a length from Carey, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mandhana gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

1.2 1 Good length from Carey, outside leg and angled across Lanning. She pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Lanning pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

1.1 . On a good line and length from Carey once again. Lanning pushes forward and punches a drive

0.5 . On a good line and length from Norris. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lanning gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.3 1 On a good line and length. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

0.2 . On a good line and length. Mandhana gets on the front foot and edges behind point.

0.1 1lb On a good length, on leg stump. Lanning rocks back and defends for a single leg bye behind square on the on side.

19.4 W OUT! Macdonald-Gay gets the wicket! Good length from Macdonald-Gay, outside off once again. Gordon gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Lanning on the off side.

19.3 . Good length from Macdonald-Gay, pitching outside off once more. Gordon goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

19.2 4 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gordon moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a ramp, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes.

19.1 1 On a good line and length. Stonehouse moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 1 run on the off side.

18.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Monaghan gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Lanning on the off side.

18.4 . On a good line and length. Monaghan gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

18.3 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Norris moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground. She is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Ecclestone.

18.2 . On a good line and length from Brown. Norris gets forward and drives through the off side.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Henry gets forward and edges, and is caught by Lanning on the off side.

17.5 2 Good line and length once more. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

17.4 . On a good line and length but angling across Monaghan. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

17.3 . Full, on a good line. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto their body while trying a drive

17.3 1w Wide. Outside off stump but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Monaghan pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

17.2 . Pitched up, on line. Monaghan moves down the pitch and edges

17.1 . Good length from Ecclestone, outside off. Monaghan rocks back and punches a drive behind point.

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Monaghan pushes forward and drives for four runs.

16.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Henry gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run down the ground.

16.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Monaghan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Carey goes back and lofts a drive, but is caught by Ecclestone on the off side.

16.1 1 Good line and length. Henry goes back and slices a cut back through point for one run.

15.5 1 Villiers comes around the wicket. Good length from Villiers, on leg stump and angled across Henry. She moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Villiers now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Villiers. Henry pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length again. Carey gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.2 . Villiers now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Villiers but angled across. Carey pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

15.1 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump. Henry gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Henry moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

14.4 . KE Bryce now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Henry rocks back and punches a drive

14.3 1 KE Bryce comes around the wicket. Back of a length from KE Bryce, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

14.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

14.1 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Good line and length from KE Bryce. Chathli gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Ecclestone on the on side.

13.5 1 Ballinger now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Ballinger, pitching outside off stump. Chathli gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

13.4 . Good length, outside off. Chathli gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive behind point.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Ballinger, pitching outside off. Carey pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

13.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Carey gets forward and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a couple of runs.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Chathli gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

12.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Chathli pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

12.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Brown, outside off stump once again. Chathli moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Brown, outside off. Chathli gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

12.2 2 Back of a length, outside off once more. Chathli gets on the front foot and edges for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.

12.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Chathli pushes forward and eases a drive

11.5 . Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone again. Chathli moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run on the leg side.

11.3 . Ecclestone comes around the wicket. On a good line and length but angling across. Chathli moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

11.2 1 Back of a length from Ecclestone, outside off. Carey backs away and slices a cut for a single run back behind point.

11.1 . On a good line and length once more. Carey moves onto the front foot and outside edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square. The umpire gives Carey out LBW, but Carey signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

10.5 1 Good line and length once more. Chathli gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Chathli moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

10.3 4 FOUR! Villiers comes over the wicket. Short of a length, on a good line. Chathli rocks back and pulls for four runs.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 1 run.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carey creates room and punches a drive on the off side.

9.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Chathli rocks back and defends back behind point.

9.4 . Good line and length once again. Chathli moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

9.3 W OUT! Macdonald-Gay breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Armitage gets on the back foot and skies a reverse sweep, but is caught by Ballinger back behind point.

9.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Armitage gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Armitage gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

8.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Carey gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good length from Brown, pitching outside off. Armitage moves onto the front foot and plays a cut behind point for a run.

8.3 . Good line and length. Armitage gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

8.2 1 Good line and length. Carey gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

8.1 1 Good length from Brown, outside off once more. Armitage moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

7.4 . Good length from Ballinger, outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and drives

7.3 . Good line and length from Ballinger but angling across. Carey gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

7.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . Good line and length. Carey pushes forward and drives

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey rocks back and cuts back behind point.

6.4 2 Good line and length from Villiers again. Carey rocks back and cuts for two runs behind point.

6.3 1 Villiers comes over the wicket to Armitage. On a good length, outside off stump. Armitage pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey pushes forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Carey gets forward and drives on the leg side.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Ballinger, pitching outside off stump. Carey goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

5.4 . On a good line and length once again. Carey goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Ballinger once again. Kerr rocks back and outside edges. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Kerr not out. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Kerr must depart.

5.2 2 On a good line and length. Kerr rocks back and cuts behind point for 2 runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Armitage rocks back and pulls for one run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Armitage moves down the pitch and plays a ramp behind square for 4 runs.

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Armitage gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point.

4.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kerr gets forward and inside edges behind square for one run.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point.

4.1 2 Good length from Macdonald-Gay, outside off. Kerr goes back and slices a cut for a couple of runs back behind point. Good fielding by Scholfield saves a boundary.

3.5 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Armitage rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

3.4 . Yorker, on a good line again. Armitage moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.3 . On a good line and length. Armitage moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side.

3.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Armitage pushes forward but misses while attempting a glance

3.2 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and edges behind point for one run.

3.1 . Full, on line once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

2.5 . Good line and length once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and defends

2.4 . Good line and length from Ballinger. Kerr moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

2.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Kerr. She gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Armitage moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Armitage pushes forward and defends down the ground.

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr pushes forward and edges back behind square for 1 run.

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Ecclestone finds a way through! Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Matthews is bowled

1.2 . Good line and length. Matthews gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 . Good line and length from Ecclestone once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 On a good line and length. Armitage moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Armitage moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

0.2 W OUT! Ecclestone gets the wicket! Good line and length from Ecclestone. Davidson-Richards goes back but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Davidson-Richards has to depart