Squads MI London vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 02.08.2026

The hundred

MI
MI
MAN
MAN

Playing

MI
MI
MAN
MAN
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gardner Jo

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Bench

MI
MI
MAN
MAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet