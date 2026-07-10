Squads MI London vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 02.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Farrant Tash
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Gardner Jo
no information yet
Filer Lauren
bowler
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Lanning Meg
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Moore Kalea
bowler
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Slater Rachel
bowler
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Smale Sophia
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet