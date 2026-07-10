Match details MI London vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 02.08.2026

The hundred

MI
MI
MAN
MAN

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
Benchno information yet

Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersBryce Kathryn, Carter Darcey, Dottin Deandra, Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Gaur Mahika, Gregory Danielle, Jones Evelyn, Kerr Amelia, MacGregor Esmae, McCaughan Ella, Monaghan Alice, Mooney Beth, Morris Fi, Smale Seren
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet