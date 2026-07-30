19.5 . On a good line and length from Bell. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

19.4 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

19.3 1 Back of a length from Bell, outside off. Perry goes back and pulls for 1 run.

19.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and eases a wild drive down the ground for one run.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

18.5 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Molineux pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Spence pushes forward and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Glenn

18.4 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Dercksen rocks back and drives shakily, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Dercksen gets forward and punches a poor drive

18.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Dercksen pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep

18.1 1 Good line and length from Molineux again. Perry advances and eases a poor drive for 1 run down the ground.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Perry gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.4 1 Good length, outside off. Dercksen gets forward and eases a sloppy drive on the on side for one run.

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman again. Perry rocks back and plays a poor pull for a single run.

17.2 . Good line and length. Perry shuffles down the pitch and eases a wild drive through the off side field.

17.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Perry shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

16.5 1 On a good line and length. Dercksen rocks back and punches a wild drive for a single run down the ground.

16.4 1 Back of a length, on line again. Perry gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

16.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dercksen rocks back and edges for 1 run behind square.

16.2 1 Good length from Wong, outside off stump once again. Perry moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for one run.

15.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Perry moves down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Glenn once again. Dercksen gets on the front foot and plays a poor pull for 1 run.

15.3 . On a good line and length once more. Dercksen rocks back and punches a shaky drive

15.2 W OUT! Glenn gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Perrin advances down the pitch and punches a poor drive, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

15.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Perrin shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

14.5 2 Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump. Perrin goes back and drives poorly on the off side for a couple of runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for one run.

14.3 1 50 comes up for Perrin! Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line. Perrin moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a run behind square.

14.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Perry moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily for a run.

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Capsey backs away and drives sloppily, and is caught by Molineux on the off side.

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Molineux once again. Capsey advances and plays a flick for a single run.

13.4 1 Good line and length. Perrin rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for a single run.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off. Perrin goes back and drives averagely through the off side.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Capsey goes back and eases a sloppy drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

13.1 2 Good line and length. Capsey gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching outside leg. Perrin shuffles down the pitch and drives behind square on the leg side for a single run.

12.4 2 Good length, outside off. Perrin moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

12.3 1 Full, on a good line once again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Glenn again. Perrin moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely behind square for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Glenn once again. Capsey advances and flicks shakily for a single run.

11.5 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on line again. Capsey pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive for a run through the off side.

11.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Perrin gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

11.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Capsey gets forward and eases a sloppy drive for one run through the off side.

11.1 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman breaks through! Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Beaumont advances and punches a shaky drive, and is caught by Rodrigues on the leg side.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Perrin gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Perrin rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

10.3 1 Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Beaumont pushes forward and flicks for one run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Perrin moves onto the back foot and edges for one run.

10.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Perrin goes back and plays a sloppy cut back through point.

9.5 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Perrin gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy flick for a single run.

9.4 1 Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Beaumont shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Perrin moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length again. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and glances averagely for one run.

9.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Beaumont moves down the pitch and eases a bad drive through the off side.

8.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump. Perrin gets on the back foot and eases a bad drive through the off side field for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

8.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Beaumont shuffles down the pitch and plays a mediocre flick for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

8.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Beaumont moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

8.2 2 Good line and length from Glenn. Beaumont moves down the pitch and flicks for a pair of runs.

8.2 1w Wide. Glenn pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Beaumont pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Perrin moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive on the off side for a single run.

7.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Perrin moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Wong but angling across Beaumont. She goes back and pulls sloppily for a single run behind square.

7.3 1 Yorker, outside off. Perrin gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.

7.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Beaumont rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

7.1 4 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Beaumont gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

6.5 1 DROPPED! Molineux pitches one up, on a good line. Perrin gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

6.4 1 Molineux pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Beaumont shuffles down the pitch and punches a bad drive for a single run down the ground.

6.3 1 Yorker, outside off again. Perrin moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a single run through the off side field.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump. Perrin moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

6.2 2w Wide. On line but angled across and down the leg side. Beaumont pushes forward and misses while trying a flick, but it beats Lee and trickles away for a pair of wides.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perrin advances down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perrin goes back and drives shakily for one run down the ground.

5.3 1 Full, on line once more. Beaumont moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

5.2 1 Full ball, on line again. Perrin shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

5.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Beaumont gets forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 1 run.

4.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Perrin moves down the pitch and drives sloppily down the ground for 1 run.

4.4 . On a good line and length. Perrin rocks back and drives averagely

4.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and plays a bad flick for one run.

4.2 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, outside off stump. Perrin moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for a run.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Beaumont moves down the pitch and drives shakily for 1 run.

3.5 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Perrin gets forward and plays a poor flick for a couple of runs.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Perrin gets on the back foot and punches a sloppy drive through the off side.

3.3 . Full ball, on line. Perrin moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the off side.

3.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Perrin gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line but angled across the batter. Perrin pushes forward and flicks behind square for four runs.

2.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Beaumont pushes forward and plays a shaky flick for 1 run.

2.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Perrin gets on the back foot and eases a sloppy drive through the off side for 1 run.

2.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Beaumont gets on the front foot and leg glances averagely for 1 run.

2.1 . Good line and length. Beaumont shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

1.5 . Good line and length. Perrin moves onto the back foot and cuts late averagely

1.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Perrin moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 2 runs.

1.3 . Molineux pitches one up, on a good line. Perrin pushes forward and defends

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Perrin gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Perrin shuffles down the pitch and eases a sloppy drive down the ground for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.

0.5 1 On a good line and length. Beaumont gets forward and tucks a poor leg glance for 1 run.

0.4 . Full, outside off stump once more. Beaumont pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off. Perrin rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Perrin gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Perrin gets on the front foot and plays a bad cut

19.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Rodrigues advances and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

19.4 1 Good length from Capsey, outside leg and angling across. Molineux steps away and drives averagely down the ground for a single run.

19.3 1 Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Rodrigues gets forward and sweeps averagely for a run.

19.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rodrigues goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.1 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues moves down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

18.5 1 Good line and length. Molineux moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

18.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rodrigues gets forward and eases a sloppy drive down the ground for a single run.

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Molineux gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

18.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for a single run.

18.1 1 CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Molineux creates room and eases a poor drive through the off side for one run. There's an attempt at a run out.

17.5 2 Capsey pitches one up, outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

17.4 1 Good line and length from Capsey. Molineux pushes forward and drives shakily for 1 run on the on side.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Molineux shuffles down the pitch and eases a poor drive through the off side.

17.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Rodrigues shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side field.

17.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and sweeps for two runs.

16.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Molineux shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run down the ground.

16.4 . Good line and length from King once again. Molineux moves onto the back foot and glances shakily on the off side.

16.3 2 King pitches one up, on line. Molineux gets on the front foot and edges behind square for two runs.

16.2 W OUT! Stumped. Good length, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Spence whips the bails off, and Wolvaardt is out

16.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly through the off side for a couple of runs.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Wolvaardt rocks back and drives shakily for a run.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.3 1 Gray pitches one up, on line once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Gray once more. Rodrigues backs away and plays a poor flick for a run.

15.1 1 Good line and length from Gray. Wolvaardt creates space and drives on the off side for a single run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and glances through point on the off side for one run.

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues rocks back and slices a shaky cut

14.3 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives poorly down the ground for one run.

14.2 1 CHANCE! Good length, outside off once more. Rodrigues goes back and drives poorly for a run. A run out chance but SOUTHERN BRAVE survive the attempt.

14.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run.

13.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues goes back and finesses a glance back behind point for 2 runs.

13.3 1 Good length from King, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and outside edges through the off side for one run.

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.5 W OUT! Filer breaks through! Full, on a good line. Bouchier creates space but misses while attempting to play a switch hit, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Filer, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier creates room and pulls for four runs.

12.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier rocks back and plays a mediocre pull

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Bouchier rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

11.5 1 Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Wolvaardt goes back and flicks for 1 run.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Bouchier rocks back and punches a bad drive down the ground for one run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Bouchier moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

11.2 2 Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on a good line again. Bouchier gets forward and flicks for two runs.

11.2 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Bouchier moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

10.5 2 Full ball, on line. Bouchier gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and punches a mediocre drive through point on the off side for a single run.

10.4 1w Wide. King pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Bouchier goes back and drives sloppily for a run on the leg side.

10.2 1 Good line and length from King. Wolvaardt rocks back and drives averagely for one run on the leg side. The ball is misfielded.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bouchier moves down the pitch and drives poorly for one run down the ground.

9.5 . Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

9.4 . Full, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives sloppily

9.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and flicks sloppily down the ground.

9.2 W OUT! Capsey gets the wicket! Capsey pitches one up, outside off stump. Lee moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Smith

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bouchier. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.5 . Filer pitches one up, on a good line. Bouchier gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly back behind square.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Bouchier. She creates room and drives for four runs down the ground.

8.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and defends

8.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Bouchier backs away but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and drives poorly

7.5 1 Good length from Capsey, on leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She goes back and flicks back behind square for a run.

7.4 . On a good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and drives averagely down the ground.

7.3 . Full, outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and drives shakily through the off side field.

7.2 1 Full ball, on line. Lee gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

7.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Lee gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive through the off side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line again. Lee pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Bouchier advances and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and defends

6.2 1 Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

6.2 nb No ball. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lee pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lee rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Lee gets on the back foot and drives poorly down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Lee pushes forward and sweeps poorly

5.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

5.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Lee gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

5.1 . Pitched up, on line again. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for a run down the ground.

4.4 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bouchier gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

4.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Bouchier goes back and pulls shakily

4.1 . Filer pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

3.5 6 SIX! Good line and length. Lee moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Lee moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets forward and drives down the ground for six runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lee rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Smith. Lee gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Lee moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

2.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Bouchier advances and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Lee rocks back and defends

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Lee gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point.

1.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Lee pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Lee gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

1.1 . On a good line and length but angling across. Lee pushes forward and is hit on the pads while trying to leave

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Lee pushes forward and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Lee moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.3 . Full, outside off stump. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive through the off side.

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled loosely across Lee and down the leg side. She moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

0.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.