Match details Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 30.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, July 30, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Adams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Carr Amara, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Devine Sophie, Graham Phoebe, Groves Josie, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Tryon Chloe, Turner Phoebe, Villiers Mady, Wolvaardt Laura, Wyatt Danielle
|Bench
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Boyce Georgie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kelly Marie, Lamb Emma, Lister Ailsa, Pavely Charis, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Voll Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet