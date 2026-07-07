Squads Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 30.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR

Playing

SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR
First TeamSecond Team
Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet