Squads Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 30.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Arlott Emily
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Groves Josie
bowler
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Schutt Megan
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Match has not started yet