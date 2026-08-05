16.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Luff gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Luff gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

16.1 . Full ball, outside off. Luff moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.4 4 And again! Free hit, and Luff takes advantage of it. Capsey comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Luff gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

15.4 nb And another! No ball. Full ball, outside off again. Luff shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Heath goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

15.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Heath gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a pair of runs.

15.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Heath pushes forward but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.5 . Capsey pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Heath moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

14.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Heath rocks back and drives

14.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Perrin

14.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for a couple of runs.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Luff advances and drives for one run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Luff moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

13.4 1 Full ball, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

13.4 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Dunkley gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

13.3 . Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley gets on the back foot but opts to let the ball through to Spence untouched

13.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Luff moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

13.1 . Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump. Luff goes back and cuts

12.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Luff gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley backs away and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

12.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Luff moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

12.1 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Dunkley advances and plays a flick for a single run.

11.5 1 Filer pitches one up, on line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

11.3 . Good line and length. Dunkley rocks back and glances

11.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Luff moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for a run.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gardner rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Spence behind square.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from King, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Beaumont

10.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

10.3 1 Short of a length, on line again. Dunkley rocks back and cuts for a single run.

10.2 6 SIX! Dunkley brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Full toss, on line. Dunkley moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs.

10.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Dunkley rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley goes back and cuts for a run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for a run.

9.3 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs behind point on the off side.

9.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts for a run through point.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from King once more. Dunkley gets forward and sweeps for six runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Dunkley rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

8.1 . Good length from King, pitching outside off again. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

7.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

7.3 2 Smith pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dunkley creates space and eases a drive on the off side for two runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

7.1 1 Full toss, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She backs away and drives

6.4 . Good line and length once more. NR Sciver-Brunt creates room and inside edges through the on side field.

6.3 1 Filer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dunkley pushes forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives through point for a run.

6.1 2 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

5.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dunkley rocks back and cuts for a single run.

5.3 1 On a good line and length from King once more. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and scoops for one run.

5.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.1 2 Good length, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs.

4.5 . Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

4.3 . On a good length, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a sweep

4.2 . Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Dunkley steps back and glances

4.1 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley gets on the back foot and guides a cut

3.5 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Mooney, full toss, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick, but is caught by Fatima Sana Khan back behind square.

3.4 . Pitched up, on line. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks

3.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Mooney advances and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

2.5 3 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. Dunkley advances down the pitch and outside edges behind point for 3 runs.

2.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mooney backs away and drives for a run.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and cuts late

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Mooney moves onto the front foot and drives

2.1 . Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She backs away but makes no contact while attempting a pull

1.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

1.3 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Mooney. She gets forward and punches a drive

1.2 . Back of a length from Filer, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mooney gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mooney. She steps away and finesses a glance

0.3 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Mooney gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley rocks back and slices a late cut for a single run.

19.5 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull, Mooney swiftly whips the bails off, and Fatima Sana Khan has to go

19.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Spence gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

19.3 1 Good length from Garth, outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

19.1 W OUT! Garth finds a way through! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Lamb. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Lamb is bowled

18.5 2 Good line and length from Gardner. Lamb rocks back and glances for a couple of runs behind square.

18.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, outside off. Lamb advances down the pitch and drives for four runs on the off side.

18.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Lamb pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

18.2 1b Good length, pitching outside off once more. Spence moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep, and the ball runs away from Mooney for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Mooney.

18.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Spence gets forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs.

17.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lamb pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

17.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Spence moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

17.3 1 Bates pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lamb advances and drives for 1 run on the off side.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Spence pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

17.1 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Lamb moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

16.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Spence moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

16.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lamb goes back and plays a pull for one run.

16.3 1lb Full ball, on a good line. Spence pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square. TRENT ROCKETS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Spence not out. TRENT ROCKETS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

16.2 W OUT! Garth breaks through! Full, outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Gardner on the off side.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lamb gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lamb moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

15.4 4 And another! Full ball, on line once again. Lamb gets forward and outside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

15.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lamb gets forward and eases a drive

15.2 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

15.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Lamb gets forward and plays a scoop behind square for 1 run.

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dercksen rocks back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

14.4 1 Gardner pitches one up, on line. Lamb pushes forward and guides a glance for a single run through the on side field.

14.3 1b Gardner pitches one up, outside off. Dercksen pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Mooney costing a run.

14.2 1 Full, outside off. Lamb moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

14.1 1 Full, outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Dercksen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

13.4 2 Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, outside off again. Dercksen gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

13.2 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, pitching outside off stump. Lamb moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.1 . Good length, outside off. Lamb gets forward and defends

12.5 4 FOUR! Elwiss pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lamb gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Full ball, on line once more. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Lamb gets forward and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Dercksen goes back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

12.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.5 1 Full ball, outside off again. Dercksen pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Adams pitches one up, outside off stump. Dercksen pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

11.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Dercksen gets on the front foot and glances

11.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Lamb gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Adams, outside off stump again. Lamb gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a pair of runs through point.

10.5 3 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lamb moves onto the front foot and edges for three runs behind point on the off side.

10.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Dercksen gets forward and glances for one run through the on side field.

10.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Dercksen pushes forward and guides a glance

10.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Dercksen pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off once again. Dercksen gets on the back foot and edges for a single run through the off side.

9.5 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching on a good line once more. Lamb moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the on side for a run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Dunkley is good. TRENT ROCKETS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Beaumont is short of the popping crease

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Lamb advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

9.2 2 On a good line and length. Lamb gets on the front foot and guides a glance for two runs behind square.

9.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Lamb pushes forward and reverse sweeps

8.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Beaumont gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

8.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Lamb goes back and cuts for 1 run through point.

8.3 . Full, on a good line again. Lamb pushes forward and drives

8.2 1 Full ball, on line. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Lamb rocks back and defends on the on side for one run.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Beaumont gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

7.4 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Beaumont rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a pair of runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Beaumont pushes forward and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

7.2 . Good line and length. Beaumont gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 On a good line and length. Lamb gets on the front foot and glances for one run back behind square.

6.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lamb pushes forward and defends

6.4 2 Good length, outside off once again. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a couple of runs.

6.3 W OUT! Stumped. Pitched up, outside off stump. Perry advances but swings and misses while trying a drive, the wicketkeeper quickly whips the bails off, and Perry has to go

6.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Beaumont moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

6.1 2 Full, on line. Beaumont gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for one run.

5.4 . On a good line and length from Elwiss. Beaumont gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Beaumont gets forward and drives

5.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Beaumont pushes forward and finesses a glance for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.1 . Pitched up, on line again. Beaumont gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

4.5 . Good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips once more. Beaumont gets forward and drives

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square on the on side.

4.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Perry gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

4.2 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips finds a way through! Good length, outside off again. Capsey gets forward but misses while trying a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Capsey has to go

4.1 . Full ball, outside off. Capsey pushes forward and punches a drive

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Capsey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Beaumont gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Beaumont goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

3.3 . Full ball, pitching on leg. Beaumont gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

3.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Capsey advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! Full, on line. Perrin advances and drives, but is caught by Charley Nicola Phillips down the ground.

2.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Perrin gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 . Good line and length once more. Perrin moves onto the front foot and drives

2.1 4 FOUR! Garth pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perrin moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind square for four runs.

1.5 . Good length from Bates, pitching outside off stump. Beaumont goes back and plays a cut

1.4 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off. Perrin advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

1.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Perrin steps back and drives

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Perrin. She moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Garth pitches one up, on line. Perrin gets on the front foot and drives

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Perrin gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

0.2 1 Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off. Beaumont moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.