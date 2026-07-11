Squads Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Arlott Emily
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
King Alana
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Morris Sophie
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Schutt Megan
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Match has not started yet