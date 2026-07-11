Squads Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
BIR
BIR

Playing

TRE
TRE
BIR
BIR
First TeamSecond Team
Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

TRE
TRE
BIR
BIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet