Match details Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Gardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
|Bench
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Boyce Georgie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kelly Marie, Lamb Emma, Lister Ailsa, Pavely Charis, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Voll Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet