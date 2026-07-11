Match details Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
BIR
BIR

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersGardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
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Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Boyce Georgie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kelly Marie, Lamb Emma, Lister Ailsa, Pavely Charis, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Voll Georgia
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Venue Guide

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