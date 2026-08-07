Aamir Abdul Gani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aamir Abdul Gani
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|18
|18
|Innings
|33
|18
|17
|Overs
|508.1
|155.3
|59.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|77
|3
|0
|Runs
|1546
|798
|409
|Wickets
|44
|15
|23
|Avg
|35.13
|53.2
|17.78
|SR
|69.29
|62.2
|15.39
|Eco
|3.04
|5.13
|6.93
|BB
|6
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|18
|18
|Innings
|28
|13
|7
|Not outs
|3
|1
|2
|Runs
|695
|155
|39
|Balls Faced
|1606
|205
|46
|Avg
|27.8
|12.91
|7.8
|SR
|43.27
|75.6
|84.78
|Fours
|89
|11
|2
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|62
|37
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0