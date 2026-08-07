Aamir Abdul Gani

Aamir Abdul Gani

all rounder

Full name:Aamir Abdul Gani
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches211818
Innings331817
Overs508.1155.359.0
Balls---
Maidens7730
Runs1546798409
Wickets441523
Avg35.1353.217.78
SR69.2962.215.39
Eco3.045.136.93
BB623
4w000
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches211818
Innings28137
Not outs312
Runs69515539
Balls Faced160620546
Avg27.812.917.8
SR43.2775.684.78
Fours89112
Fifties400
Sixies311
Highest623717
Hundreds000

Another Players

Chatterjee, Sudip

Chatterjee, Sudip

Khaira, Ranjot Singh

Khaira, Ranjot Singh

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Lal, Karan

Lal, Karan

Deep, Akash

Deep, Akash

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Chowdhury, Ritwik Roy

Chowdhury, Ritwik Roy

Saha, Wriddhiman

Saha, Wriddhiman

Ahmed, Shahbaz

Ahmed, Shahbaz

Maity, Kaushik

Maity, Kaushik