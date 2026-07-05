Abdullah Bham Jasat
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdullah Bham Jasat
|Nationality:
|Panama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|27.0
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|198
|198
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|24.75
|24.75
|SR
|20.25
|20.25
|Eco
|7.33
|7.33
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|51
|51
|Balls Faced
|43
|43
|Avg
|8.5
|8.5
|SR
|118.6
|118.6
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0