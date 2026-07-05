Abdullah Bham Jasat

Abdullah Bham Jasat

bowler

Full name:Abdullah Bham Jasat
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Overs27.027.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs198198
Wickets88
Avg24.7524.75
SR20.2520.25
Eco7.337.33
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings88
Not outs22
Runs5151
Balls Faced4343
Avg8.58.5
SR118.6118.6
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1717
Hundreds00

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