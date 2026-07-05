Abhijeet Tomar

Abhijeet Tomar

batsman

Full name:Abhijeet Tomar
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):14 March 1995 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Pisces
Height:170 cm
Hometown:Jaipur, Rajasthan
Jersey Number:98
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm off Break
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4168
Innings200
Overs5.000
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs1500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco300
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4168
Innings5168
Not outs021
Runs119661153
Balls Faced285880159
Avg23.847.2121.85
SR41.7575.1196.22
Fours137111
Fifties151
Sixies0145
Highest6810484
Hundreds010

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