Abhijeet Tomar
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhijeet Tomar
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|14 March 1995 (27)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Pisces
|Height:
|170 cm
|Hometown:
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Jersey Number:
|98
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm off Break
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|16
|8
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|16
|8
|Innings
|5
|16
|8
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|119
|661
|153
|Balls Faced
|285
|880
|159
|Avg
|23.8
|47.21
|21.85
|SR
|41.75
|75.11
|96.22
|Fours
|13
|71
|11
|Fifties
|1
|5
|1
|Sixies
|0
|14
|5
|Highest
|68
|104
|84
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0