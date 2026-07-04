Adit Gorawara

Adit Gorawara

wicket keeper

Full name:Adit Gorawara

Teams

2023 Teams

Hong Kong, China

San Diego Surf Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches282
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches282
Innings282
Not outs000
Runs2116621
Balls Faced1829318
Avg10.520.7510.5
SR116.6656.65116.66
Fours2222
Fifties000
Sixies121
Highest203720
Hundreds000

Another Players

Khan, Hamed

Khan, Hamed

Chad, Breetzke

Chad, Breetzke

Khan, Nizakat

Khan, Nizakat

Khan, Ehsan

Khan, Ehsan

Arshed, Haroon

Arshed, Haroon

Ghazanfar, Mohammad

Ghazanfar, Mohammad

Mathur, Shiv

Mathur, Shiv

Murtaza, Yasim

Murtaza, Yasim

Waheed, Mohammad

Waheed, Mohammad

Hayat, Babar

Hayat, Babar