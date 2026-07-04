Adit Gorawara
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Adit Gorawara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|2
|Innings
|2
|8
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|166
|21
|Balls Faced
|18
|293
|18
|Avg
|10.5
|20.75
|10.5
|SR
|116.66
|56.65
|116.66
|Fours
|2
|22
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|1
|Highest
|20
|37
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0