Aditya Thakare

Aditya Thakare

bowler

Full name:Aditya Thakare
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14124
Innings25124
Overs357.5101.315.3
Balls---
Maidens97110
Runs99447686
Wickets36116
Avg27.6143.2714.33
SR59.6355.3615.5
Eco2.774.685.54
BB922
4w100
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14124
Innings1062
Not outs431
Runs6145
Balls Faced74168
Avg14.665
SR8.187.562.5
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest3124
Hundreds000

Another Players

Dubey, Shubham

Dubey, Shubham

Satish, Ganesh

Satish, Ganesh

Chavan, Nayan

Chavan, Nayan

Dubey, Saurabh

Dubey, Saurabh

Dubey, Harsh Surendra

Dubey, Harsh Surendra

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

Karnewar, Akshay

Karnewar, Akshay

Pandit, Chandrakant

Pandit, Chandrakant

Wadkar, Akshay

Wadkar, Akshay

Rathod, Rushabh

Rathod, Rushabh