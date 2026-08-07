Aditya Thakare
bowler
|Full name:
|Aditya Thakare
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|12
|4
|Innings
|25
|12
|4
|Overs
|357.5
|101.3
|15.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|97
|11
|0
|Runs
|994
|476
|86
|Wickets
|36
|11
|6
|Avg
|27.61
|43.27
|14.33
|SR
|59.63
|55.36
|15.5
|Eco
|2.77
|4.68
|5.54
|BB
|9
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|12
|4
|Innings
|10
|6
|2
|Not outs
|4
|3
|1
|Runs
|6
|14
|5
|Balls Faced
|74
|16
|8
|Avg
|1
|4.66
|5
|SR
|8.1
|87.5
|62.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|3
|12
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0