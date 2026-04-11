Harsh Surendra Dubey

Harsh Surendra Dubey

all rounder

Full name:Harsh Surendra Dubey
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Full name:Harsh Surendra Dubey
Nationality:Indian
Batting style:Left-handed batter
Bowling style:Slow left-arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):July 23, 2002 (23 years old)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Place of Birth:Pune, Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:23
Role:Bowling All-rounder
Social Media:

Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches345
Innings445
Overs39.026.412.0
Balls---
Maidens4011
Runs10213658
Wickets522
Avg20.46829
SR46.88036
Eco2.615.14.83
BB511
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches345
Innings520
Not outs100
Runs59380
Balls Faced91640
Avg14.75190
SR64.8359.370
Fours830
Fifties100
Sixies010
Highest55210
Hundreds000

Harsh Surendra Dubey Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

Harsh Dubey News

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If you are interested in the latest news about Harsh Surendra Dubey, here you can find out the most relevant ones: how many cricket training sessions he has per week, what tournaments he is preparing for and how he copes with the challenges.

International Career

Harsh Surendra Dubey was born on July 23, 2002, in Pune, Maharashtra, but his cricketing identity is deeply rooted in Nagpur and the Vidarbha region. He is a modern-day bowling all-rounder who bats left-handed and provides high-quality slow left-arm orthodox spin. He represented Vidarbha in all formats of domestic cricket and made a sensational entry into the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025. His rise is often described as one of the most inspiring stories in recent Indian cricket due to the immense sacrifices made by his family to support his dream.

Harsh first gained national prominence during the historic 2024–25 Ranji Trophy season. He didn't just perform; he rewrote the record books by taking 69 wickets in a single season, surpassing the previous record of 68 wickets held by Ashutosh Aman. This feat was even more impressive because he also contributed nearly 500 runs with the bat, making him only the fourth player in the history of the tournament to achieve the "all-rounder's double" of 450+ runs and 50+ wickets in one year. This performance directly led to his selection for the India A squad, where he faced international-level competition against the England Lions and South Africa A in late 2025.

His professional journey began in 2010 when his family moved to Nagpur. His introduction to the sport was almost accidental; while searching for schoolbooks with his father, they happened to pass by a cricket academy. Harsh's interest was sparked instantly, and he began training at the Ruby Sporting Club under coach Dilip Das. He quickly moved through the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s age-group system, playing at the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-19 levels, consistently finishing as one of the top wicket-takers. By the time he made his senior debut in 2021, he was already considered a "spin wizard" with the discipline of a veteran.

2021

  • February 28: Made his List A debut for Vidarbha against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Even in his first match, he showed remarkable control over his flight and length.
  • November 4: Debuted in T20 cricket against Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took 2 wickets for 20 runs, helping Vidarbha secure a dominant victory.

2022

  • April: Finished the Col CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-25) as the leading wicket-taker in the country with 45 scalps, proving he could transition his junior success to the next level.
  • December: Earned a consistent spot in the Vidarbha Ranji Trophy squad. While he was initially a support bowler, he quickly became the primary spin option for the team.

2023

  • This was a year of consolidation. Harsh spent significant time in Chennai playing in the TNCA First Division League for Mylapore Recreation Club. During this period, he had the opportunity to interact with and be mentored by Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin, which he credits for refining his tactical understanding of the game.
  • November: Scored his first major half-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, signaling his evolution into a genuine all-rounder who could bail the team out of difficult situations.

2024

  • February: Played a pivotal role in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai. He took a 7-wicket haul in the match and scored a fifty, proving he was a "big match" player.
  • October: Despite being overlooked for the initial Duleep Trophy squads, he forced his way in through sheer performance, eventually leading Vidarbha to the Irani Cup victory alongside players like Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan.

2025

  • February 26: Broke the all-time Ranji Trophy record by taking his 69th wicket of the season in the final against Kerala. He was named "Player of the Tournament" for his record-breaking tally and 476 runs.
  • May 5: Signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran for 30 Lakhs. He made his debut against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
  • November 8: Represented India A in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, where he took 3 wickets and showed he was ready for the senior national side.

Leagues Participation

Harsh Dubey’s value in franchise cricket skyrocketed following his record-breaking domestic season. Coaches and scouts value him because a left-arm spinner who can also bat effectively at number 7 or 8 allows a team much more flexibility in their "Impact Player" strategies.

Indian Premier League

Harsh's journey into the IPL was a testament to his persistence. He participated in trials for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians before finally finding a home with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, Harsh was utilized as a tactical weapon, often brought on to bowl when two right-handed batsmen were at the crease to exploit the natural away-turn of his left-arm spin.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

None

Unsold in the auction; focused on breaking domestic records.

2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Joined as a replacement; played 4 matches, taking 5 wickets with a best of 3/34 against KKR.

2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained for 30 Lakhs; emerged as a regular starter in the playing XI.

His debut season was particularly memorable for a spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25, 2025, where he picked up three crucial middle-order wickets, including the captain, to help SRH end their season on a high note. His economy rate of 9.80 in T20s is something he has worked to improve by developing a quicker "arm ball" and varying his pace more frequently.

Other Leagues and Domestic T20s

Beyond the glitz of the IPL, Harsh has been a stalwart in the VCA T20 leagues in Nagpur. These tournaments, often played under lights, provided him the platform to test his skills against heavy hitters in a pressurized environment. He also gained valuable experience playing in the Chennai First Division, which is widely considered the toughest red-ball and white-ball club competition in India.

In 2026, there are reports that several global leagues, including the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and the Global T20 Canada, have expressed interest in signing him as an overseas spinning option. His ability to adapt to different soil types from the red clay of Mumbai to the black soil of Nagpur makes him a versatile asset for any captain.

Domestic Career

Harsh Dubey’s domestic career is a masterclass in how to dominate the Indian circuit. Starting from the Under-13 level, he has been a consistent match-winner for Vidarbha. His breakthrough year in junior cricket was the 2019–20 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker in India with 58 wickets. This feat made his transition to the senior side inevitable.

In the Ranji Trophy, Harsh has become the "iron man" of the Vidarbha bowling attack. He is known for his incredible stamina, often bowling 25 to 30 overs in a single day without a drop in pace or accuracy. His 2024–25 season is now legendary; he took nine 5-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls in a single season. He led Vidarbha to the final against Kerala, where he finally broke the long-standing record for most wickets in a season.

Batting has also become a significant part of his domestic profile. In the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra, he played a crucial knock to help Vidarbha lift the trophy. He has currently scored over 1,000 runs in first-class cricket with 9 half-centuries, proving that he is much more than just a specialist bowler. His partnership with senior players like Akshay Wakhare has turned Vidarbha into one of the most feared spin-bowling units in the country.

Records and Achievements

The list of achievements for Harsh Dubey is growing rapidly. At just 23, he has already achieved things that many players don't manage in an entire career.

2019–20

  • Leading wicket-taker in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy (58 wickets).
  • VCA Junior Player of the Year.

2021–22

  • Top wicket-taker in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy (45 wickets).

2024–25

  • All-time Record: Most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season (69 wickets).
  • Player of the Tournament: Ranji Trophy 2024–25.
  • All-rounder's Double: Scored 476 runs and took 69 wickets in one Ranji season.
  • Led Vidarbha to their first Ranji Trophy title since 2019.

2025–26

  • First-class milestone: Reached 100 wickets in just 18 matches.
  • Part of the Irani Cup-winning Vidarbha squad that beat the Rest of India.

Personal Life

Harsh Dubey remains deeply connected to his roots in Nagpur. He is known for his humility and often visits the local clubs where he started his journey to mentor younger kids. He manages the balance between his growing fame and his personal life by keeping a small, trusted circle of friends and family.

Family

The story of Harsh’s family is one of unparalleled sacrifice. His father, Surendra Dubey, was a police constable in the CISF. Recognizing Harsh's extraordinary talent, Surendra took voluntary retirement from his secure government job to ensure that Harsh wouldn't have to keep switching cities and academies. His mother, Jyoti Dubey, was a dedicated teacher who also gave up her career to accompany Harsh to his practice sessions every single day. Harsh often says that his 69 wickets belong more to his parents than to him.

Finance

As of 2026, Harsh’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹1 Crore and ₹1.5 Crore . While his initial IPL contract was for 30 Lakhs, his consistent performances for India A and Vidarbha have led to multiple brand endorsements with local sports gear and fitness companies. He also receives a significant match fee for every domestic game played under the BCCI’s revised payment structure.

Home and Cars

Harsh continues to live with his parents in Nagpur. After his record-breaking 2025 season, he purchased a comfortable flat for his family in a better part of the city as a gift to them for their years of struggle. He is not someone who spends lavishly on luxury; he currently drives a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which he bought primarily for the convenience of traveling to training centers. He also owns a Royal Enfield Classic 350, which he uses for short commutes around Nagpur.

Scandals

Harsh has maintained a completely clean record throughout his career. He is frequently praised by match officials and opponents for his "gentlemanly" conduct on the field. There were brief social media debates in late 2024 when he was not picked for the Duleep Trophy despite his wickets, but Harsh handled the situation with grace, stating that he only focused on "bowling the next ball well."

Fans

With approximately 45,000 followers on Instagram, Harsh has a dedicated fan base, particularly in Central India. His fans appreciate his "no-nonsense" attitude and his connection to his family. After every major win, he is seen celebrating with his parents on the field, images of which often go viral among Indian cricket enthusiasts.

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