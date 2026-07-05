Afsar Khan Zazai

Afsar Khan Zazai

wicket keeper

Full name:Afsar Khan Zazai
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6175386032
Innings000200
Overs0005.000
Balls------
Maidens000100
Runs0002400
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0004.800
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6175386032
Innings10165575630
Not outs110649
Runs21426411216551206613
Balls Faced46448812831811887584
Avg23.7717.622.432.4523.1929.19
SR46.1254.0987.552.0263.91104.96
Fours231572088954
Fifties0201072
Sixies203131114
Highest4860481247567
Hundreds000200

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