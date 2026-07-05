Afsar Khan Zazai
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Afsar Khan Zazai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|17
|5
|38
|60
|32
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|4.8
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|17
|5
|38
|60
|32
|Innings
|10
|16
|5
|57
|56
|30
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Runs
|214
|264
|112
|1655
|1206
|613
|Balls Faced
|464
|488
|128
|3181
|1887
|584
|Avg
|23.77
|17.6
|22.4
|32.45
|23.19
|29.19
|SR
|46.12
|54.09
|87.5
|52.02
|63.91
|104.96
|Fours
|23
|15
|7
|208
|89
|54
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|10
|7
|2
|Sixies
|2
|0
|3
|13
|11
|14
|Highest
|48
|60
|48
|124
|75
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0